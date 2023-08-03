Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Sells $258,540.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $258,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 309,487 shares in the company, valued at $13,335,794.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of YELP stock opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $45.53.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. Analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Yelp by 83.6% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Yelp by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

