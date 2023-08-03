Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Truist Financial

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $128.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 51job reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

NYSE:NSP traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.45. 168,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,054. Insperity has a one year low of $93.88 and a one year high of $131.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Insperity by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Insperity by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

