Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $151.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE INSP traded up $5.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $283.02. 83,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.89 and a beta of 1.39. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $159.62 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.10 and a 200-day moving average of $276.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.84, for a total transaction of $1,325,101.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,003.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.84, for a total transaction of $1,325,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,003.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,987 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSP. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.92.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

