Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.
Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. On average, analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Inspired Entertainment Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $12.52 on Thursday. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.56.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.
Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.
