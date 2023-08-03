Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. On average, analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $12.52 on Thursday. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 250.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 241,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 126.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 66,907 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

