Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stephens from $140.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.25.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.36 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 8.71%. Analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,197 shares of company stock worth $6,117,956. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
