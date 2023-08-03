Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Raised to $158.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $142.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IBP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBP traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.40. 11,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,027. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.78. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $74.69 and a 52 week high of $154.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.36 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 8.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $80,336.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,682.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $80,336.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,682.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,956 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 291.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

