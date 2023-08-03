Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 365,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 26,464 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.16.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

