Intel Corp Has $175.51 Million Stock Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Intel Corp lessened its stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,440,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100,000 shares during the quarter. Joby Aviation makes up about 87.4% of Intel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Intel Corp owned approximately 6.43% of Joby Aviation worth $175,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.3% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 39,944 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Joby Aviation stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,522,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,652. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.07. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $11.98.

Insider Activity

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $29,574.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,948 shares in the company, valued at $135,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $29,574.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 15,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $149,805.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,075.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,201,206 shares of company stock valued at $27,612,958 over the last ninety days. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Joby Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

