Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Issues Earnings Results

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.57 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ICPT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.77. 899,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,964. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $449.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICPT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

