Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.16% from the company’s previous close.

ICPT has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.86. 509,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,143. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $452.75 million, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

