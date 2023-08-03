International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IGT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.17.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of IGT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.96. 176,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.93.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in International Game Technology by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Stories

