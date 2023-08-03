International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Sold by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,870,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,865,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 5.8% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 587,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 32,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 136,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after buying an additional 93,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of International Money Express from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday.

International Money Express Trading Down 8.0 %

International Money Express stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 422,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,097. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $650.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.46.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.25 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 42.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Money Express

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,745 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $642,875.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,160.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

(Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Articles

