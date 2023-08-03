International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stock Price Down 7.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Northland Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as low as $17.89 and last traded at $17.91. Approximately 396,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 313,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMXI. JMP Securities lowered shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Get International Money Express alerts:

View Our Latest Report on International Money Express

Insider Activity at International Money Express

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Money Express

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,745 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $642,875.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,160.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $649.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.46.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.