International Paper (IP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of International Paper (NYSE: IP) in the last few weeks:

8/2/2023 – International Paper was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2023 – International Paper had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2023 – International Paper was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/19/2023 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $38.00 to $29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/17/2023 – International Paper was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2023 – International Paper was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

7/10/2023 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $30.00.

7/7/2023 – International Paper was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/30/2023 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $33.00.

6/29/2023 – International Paper was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/16/2023 – International Paper was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/8/2023 – International Paper was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in International Paper by 98.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.