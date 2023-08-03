International Paper (NYSE:IP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

IP has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

IP traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.59. 5,842,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,810. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in International Paper by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

