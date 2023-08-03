Internet Computer Price Hits $4.07 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $4.07 or 0.00013990 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.79 billion and approximately $16.25 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00042891 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 501,682,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,338,809 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

