InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at CIBC

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

IIPZF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $9.89 during trading on Thursday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.60. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $10.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure, and offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

