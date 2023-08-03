Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Update

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,800 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 391,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Intevac Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IVAC stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $7.54.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. Analysts forecast that Intevac will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Partner Cap Sec restated a “fundamental buy” rating on shares of Intevac in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IVAC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intevac news, CFO James P. Moniz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intevac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26,482 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Intevac by 1,365.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 184,346 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Intevac during the first quarter worth $594,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intevac by 23.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intevac during the first quarter worth $83,000. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.