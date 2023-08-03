Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,209 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after acquiring an additional 120,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,013,000 after buying an additional 86,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,468,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,514,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,030,000 after buying an additional 101,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $498.10. 418,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,429. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $514.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $460.16 and a 200 day moving average of $435.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $139.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.62.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

