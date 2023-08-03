Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,069 shares of company stock valued at $23,832,502. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $311.15. 530,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,179. The company has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a PE ratio of 78.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.35 and a 200 day moving average of $285.11.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

