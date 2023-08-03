Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 31st

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance

VBF opened at $14.82 on Thursday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,415 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 35.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 14.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. 29.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.