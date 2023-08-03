Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 31st

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance
VBF opened at $14.82 on Thursday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
