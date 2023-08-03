Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $16.12. 310,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 409,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Oil Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,319,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 202,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 91,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

