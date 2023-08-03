Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 31st

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 44,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,580. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPV. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,077.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 105,617 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

