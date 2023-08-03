Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 31st

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0361 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $11.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 16,176.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 194,762 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.