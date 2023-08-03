Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.36. 159,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02. The company has a market cap of $717.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $65.11.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

