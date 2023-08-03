Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) in the last few weeks:

7/28/2023 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $85.00 to $127.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $113.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $113.00.

6/23/2023 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $120.00.

6/12/2023 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

6/12/2023 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $82.00 to $95.00.

6/12/2023 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $103.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE RCL traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.06. 914,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751,639. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $112.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.30 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.13.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 735,810 shares of company stock worth $58,678,259. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.5% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 313,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,476,000 after buying an additional 61,698 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.