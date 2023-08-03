IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Short Interest Update

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,500 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 423,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 157,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in IO Biotech by 18,441.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,854,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,185 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in IO Biotech by 155.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 192.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 27,754 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on IO Biotech from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

IO Biotech Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IOBT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,210. IO Biotech has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IO Biotech will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

IO Biotech Company Profile

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

Further Reading

