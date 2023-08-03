IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Gap Down to $131.45

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $131.45, but opened at $112.16. IPG Photonics shares last traded at $114.46, with a volume of 70,425 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $339.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $957,247.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,345,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,251,836.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $957,247.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,345,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,251,836.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $103,353.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,541 shares of company stock worth $6,351,215. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,901,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,069,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after acquiring an additional 270,190 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 83.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 578,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,474,000 after acquiring an additional 263,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 137.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,291,000 after acquiring an additional 222,900 shares during the period. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

