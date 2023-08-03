Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.09

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.09 and last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

Ipsen Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13.

Ipsen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2337 per share. This is a boost from Ipsen’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Tazverik to treat third-line follicular lymphoma.

