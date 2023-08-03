IQVIA (IQV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/2/2023 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2023 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2023 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $255.00 to $281.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2023 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $244.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/1/2023 – IQVIA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/27/2023 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $250.00.
- 6/23/2023 – IQVIA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
IQV stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.81. 183,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.54. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $249.11.
In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
