IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Increased to $281.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $255.00 to $281.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IQV. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.07.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Trading Down 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of IQV traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.65. The stock had a trading volume of 338,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,429. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $249.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.71 and its 200 day moving average is $209.54.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.