IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.10 million-$16.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.60 million. IRadimed also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.37-$1.40 EPS.

IRadimed Stock Up 10.7 %

IRMD traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.41. 16,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,103. IRadimed has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.97 million, a PE ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IRadimed will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IRMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at IRadimed

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $67,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,810,782. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $67,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,810,782. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,368.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,577,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,484 in the last three months. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRadimed

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in IRadimed by 51.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 82.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 107.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Stories

