IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR) Shares Up 9.3%

IronRidge Resources Limited (LON:IRR – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 24.40 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.30). Approximately 2,577,673 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,769,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.28).
IronRidge Resources Stock Up 9.3 %
The company has a market cap of £134.83 million and a P/E ratio of -39.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.50.
IronRidge Resources Company Profile
IronRidge Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Africa and Australia. It explores for lithium, bauxite, titania, and iron ore. The company's flagship project is Zaranou gold project, which includes 3,982 square kilometers of gold deposits and 774 square kilometers of lithium deposits located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa.
