iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,426 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $50.02. 1,144,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,041,562. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $51.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

