iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.1% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.85. The stock had a trading volume of 59,194,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,735,492. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.78. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $119.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2753 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

