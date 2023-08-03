iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $114.56 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $120.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.03.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

