iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.25. 1,465,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,803. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $120.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

