iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 22,326 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

BATS IEFA traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.50. 6,202,332 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

