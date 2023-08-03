iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.8% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,215,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,196,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,976,000 after purchasing an additional 419,301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,459,624 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

