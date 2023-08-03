iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lessened by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Bank of Marin’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bank of Marin’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,913,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,174 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $452.18. 1,976,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117,606. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $337.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $441.61 and a 200 day moving average of $419.21.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

