iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Increased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $268.15. 1,054,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,096. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.28 and its 200-day moving average is $254.41. The firm has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

