iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.08. 209,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,587. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

