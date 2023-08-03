iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,801. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1356 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

