iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,651 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 4.2% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.17% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $23,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 840,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 45,275 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 166,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

ESGU stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.03. 201,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.45. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

