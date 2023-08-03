iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Briaud Financial Planning Inc

Briaud Financial Planning Inc lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 4.3% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 61.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 320.4% in the first quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 61,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.63. 3,084,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,800,488. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.80.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

