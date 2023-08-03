iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20. 119,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 239,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.
iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.