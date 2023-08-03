iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 308,015 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 194,282 shares.The stock last traded at $24.42 and had previously closed at $24.61.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 786.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 439,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after buying an additional 389,728 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 116.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 509,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 273,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 195,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 45,029 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 81.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 35,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 101,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

