iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20,900.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

LQD stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $104.73. 6,023,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,484,836. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.28 and a 200-day moving average of $108.04.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

