iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Tri Star Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,975 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 468.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,774,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,420. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $100.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.2759 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

