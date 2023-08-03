iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Shares Sold by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISCG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,497,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,985,000 after acquiring an additional 163,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59,710 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 280,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ISCG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $43.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.